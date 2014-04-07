Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett gave up eight runs, including four earned Sunday against the Cubs. But Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Burnett’s 5 2/3 innings weren’t all that bad. “He seemed to struggle through the first three innings and then I thought he pitched better and found his fastball and better quality pitches the last three innings he was out there,” Sandberg said. Burnett (0-1) suffered his first career loss at Wrigley Field after giving up six hits while striking out three and walking six. He’s now 5-1 in six starts against the Cubs.

SS Jimmy Rollins, had a tough sixth inning, missing a chance for a double play as picked up Emilio Bonifacio’s grounder but missed a chance for a force at second and a throw to first. “His read was he knew the speed of the runner and already he’s thinking of having to go get the ball if he’s going to first base.” Rollins had a better day at the plate, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and stolen base. He now has a .385 career batting average against Cubs starter Carlos Villanueva.

2B Chase Utley’s double on Saturday moved him into an exclusive Phillies club as he joined Hall of Famer Mike Schmitt and current teammate Jimmy Rollins with 300 double, 200 homers, 800 RBIs and 100 stolen bases. He’s currently eighth all-time on the Phillies list for career two-base hits. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Utley’s a lot like he was as a player. “Oh yeah, carbon copy,” said Sandberg, who had a Hall of Fame career mostly as a Cubs second baseman. “I like the way he plays and he rubs off on everybody else.” Utley now has 11 hits in 20 at-bats though six games, including two homers, three doubles and six RBIs. An RBI groundout in the fifth inning Sunday against the Cubs moved him into the Phillies all-time Top 10 with 814 career RBIs.

LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on Sunday. He pitched 4 innings, giving up three hits, including two home runs, while striking out four to take the loss.

RHP Kyle Kendrick was supposed to get his second start of the season when the Phillies were set to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Now it’ll be at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday after the home opener was pushed back because of expected rainy weather. Kendrick (0-0, 1.29 ERA) has made one start, working seven innings while allowing five hits and one run in a no-decision outing April 2 at Texas. He’s 1-4 all-time against the Brewers, 0-1 in 2013. He hasn’t had a victory since last Aug. 6 at the Cubs with six losses and three no-decisions over his next eight appearances.