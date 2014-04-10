Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez started in place of the flu-ridden Chase Utley on Wednesday against Milwaukee, but went hitless in four at-bats. Hernandez is hitting .250 to date.

3B Cody Asche (hamstring) did not start Wednesday against the Brewers, but doubled after entering the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Manager Ryne Sandberg does not believe Asche’s injury is serious.

2B Chase Utley (flu) missed his second straight game Wednesday. Utley, hitting .458 this season, was in the ballpark and available for pinch-hitting duty, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

RHP Roberto Hernandez earned a no-decision Wednesday against Milwaukee, working five innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Hernandez, who threw 104 pitches (75 of them strikes), struck out nine, walked one, threw two wild pitches and allowed a fourth-inning solo home run to Carlos Gomez, on an 0-2 fastball. The nine strikeouts were the second-highest total of his career. He fanned 10 on Aug. 15, 2007.

LHP Cliff Lee, Thursday’s starter, pitched seven shutout innings in beating the Chicago Cubs in his last start. He allowed 10 hits while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee.