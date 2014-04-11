Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis, out with a leg infection, “could be (back) fairly quickly,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg. Galvis hit .234 in 70 games last season.

RHP Ethan Martin will throw a bullpen session Friday as he recovers from a shoulder strain. Martin, now ticketed solely for relief duty, went 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 starts last season.

OF/1B Darin Ruf will resume baseball activities next week, according to general manager Ruben Amaro. Ruf hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games last season.

RHP Mike Adams pitched Tuesday and Wednesday for Class A Clearwater, the first time he has thrown on back-to-back days since he underwent shoulder surgery last July. He will pitch Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and could return next week. Adams went 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 28 games last season.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, earned a no-decision in his last start, April 6 against the Chicago Cubs. Burnett went 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (four earned) on five hits. He struck out three and walked six. He is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA against the Marlins, one of his former teams.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI infield single in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee. The homer was the second of the season for Byrd, who is hitting .263.

2B Chase Utley returned to the lineup Thursday against Milwaukee, after missing the previous two games with the flu. Utley went 2-for-4 and is hitting .464.

LHP Cole Hamels, recovering from a biceps strain, will make rehab starts Saturday and on April 17. He could return to the majors as soon as April 22. Hamels went 8-14 with a 3.60 ERA in 2013.

LHP Cliff Lee (2-1) took the loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Lee, who was seeking his first 3-0 start since 2008, struck out eight without walking a batter.