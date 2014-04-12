Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis (leg infection) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Galvis, who hit .234 in 70 games last season, entered the game as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-1 with a walk.

INF Cesar Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Reading when Freddy Galvis was activated from the disabled list. Hernandez hit .231 in six games for the Phillies.

RHP Seth Rosin, selected by the Mets from the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft in December, cleared waivers and was returned to the Phillies’ organization. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

RHP Jonathan Pettibone, Saturday’s starter, will be making his season debut. He went 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 18 starts as a rookie last year. He was 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against Miami.

RHP Mike Adams, recovering from shoulder surgery, will pitch Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and could return next week. Adams went 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 28 games last season.

RHP A.J. Burnett left Friday’s 6-3 victory over Miami after 4 1/3 innings with right groin soreness, and he will be evaluated Saturday. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking six. He threw 106 pitches, 54 of them strikes.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Friday in a 6-3 victory over Miami. It was the second straight day Byrd drove in two runs. He is hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs. The RBI total ties him for the team lead with Jimmy Rollins.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-3 with two walks Friday in a 6-3 victory over Miami. He has hit in 11 of his last 12 games at Citizens Bank Park, and his fifth-inning triple was his first since Aug. 1, 2013, against San Francisco. His two walks gave him 694 for his career, and moved him past Willie Jones and into sixth place on the team’s all-time list.