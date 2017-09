RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (0-2, 6.75 ERA) looks for his first win as an Oriole in Sunday’s series finale against Toronto. Jimenez, 30, has allowed 13 hits and eight earned runs in 10 2/3 innings in his first two starts. A traditionally slow starter, Jimenez has a 10-10 career record with a 5.02 ERA in April.