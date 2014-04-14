Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Justin De Fratus was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday’s game. In five innings pitched this season, De Fratus posted a 7.20 ERA and surrendered two homers.

RHP A.J. Burnett (groin soreness) threw in the bullpen before Sunday’s game for about 15 minutes and is encouraged with his recovery. Burnett left his start on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old said he’s scheduled to see a doctor on Monday to undergo ultrasound treatment. “Just hope it’s not a hernia or something like that,” Burnett said. “That’s what I‘m worried about, so tomorrow will give me piece of mind. But as far as physically, today was a good. A lot better than [April 12].” His normal spot in the rotation comes up Wednesday.

2B Chase Utley has started the season on a 10-game hitting streak, the longest by a Phillie since Pat Burrell in 2005 (also 10 games).

RHP Roberto Hernandez is scheduled to start Monday against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Hernandez is coming off a no-decision on April 9 against the Brewers in which he notched nine strikeouts, his most in a start since September of 2007. However, he needed 104 pitches to get through five innings and allowed four runs, three earned.

RHP Luis Garcia was recalled to the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday’s game. For the Phillies last season, Garcia appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen and posted a 3.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 23 walks.

OF Kevin Frandsen was instant offense in the series with Atlanta. The infielder-turned-outfielder had five hits in the series against the Braves and is now 7-for-12 in six games against Atlanta. Frandsen was a late addition to the lineup when OF Nate McLouth complained of a sore knee while shagging balls in batting practice.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Sunday’s starter, entered his start 8-0 with a 1.69 ERA over the last three seasons against the Marlins. He went six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out seven for a no-decision.

OF Ben Revere was out of the starting lineup on Sunday for the third consecutive game. Revere is suffering from a sore ribcage and served as a pinch-hitter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, going a combined 0-for-3. He’s hitting .273 on the season and has five stolen bases.