Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ethan Martin, idled by shoulder soreness, has been throwing bullpen sessions and could begin a rehab assignment in the near future. Martin, tabbed for bullpen duty this year, went 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last year, eight of them starts.

OF/1B Darin Ruf, out with an oblique injury, has resumed baseball activities and likely will begin a rehab assignment next week, according to assistant general manager Scott Proefrock. Ruf hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games last season.

RHP Miguel A. Gonzalez, recovering from shoulder soreness, is “close to getting on a mound,” according to assistant general manager Scott Proefrock. Gonzalez allowed five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings during spring training.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Thursday’s starter, was pulled from his last start, against Miami, after 4 1/3 innings with what was later diagnosed as a hernia. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Wednesday that Burnett was “feeling very good about where he’s at.” Burnett is 5-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 21 career appearances against Atlanta, 20 of them starts.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Wednesday and saw an 11-game hitting streak come to an end. Utley is hitting .449 this season.

LHP Cole Hamels will make a rehab start for Class A Clearwater on Thursday, and assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season next week in Los Angeles. Hamels went 8-14 with a 3.60 ERA in 2013.

LHP Cliff Lee struck out 13 in a complete-game effort Wednesday against Atlanta, but he took a 1-0 loss. It was the 29th double-digit strikeout performance for Lee, who threw a career-high 128 pitches (85 for strikes). He allowed 11 hits and walked one.