Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) is back with the club after being activated from the DL on April 15. He pitched in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 12, giving up two hits and one run in one inning of work. His last major league appearance came on June 19, 2013.

RHP A.J. Burnett threw his best outing in four starts as a Phillie on Thursday, going seven scoreless innings against the Braves without getting a decision. The 37-year-old is battling a minor hernia that limited him to just 4 1/3 innings in his prior start, but struck out five to lower his ERA against the Braves to 1.68 (10 ER, 53 2/3 innings) in games away from Atlanta’s Turner Field. “I’ve pitched with worse,” Burnett said.

2B Chase Utley continued his hot start to the season with singles in his first two at-bats, finishing 2-for-3 for the game. The 35-year-old five-time All-Star, whose 11-game hitting streak ended on April 15, leads the National League in batting average (.462), on-base percentage (.517) and slugging percentage (.769) in the early going; he’s in the top five in a number of other categories, including hits (24), doubles (10) and total bases (40).

LHP Cliff Lee threw a career high in pitches (128) in a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Braves on Wednesday night. Lee also set a MLB record by becoming the first pitcher to lose two career games in which he’s allowed one run or fewer and struck out 13 or more. The other time was on Sept. 27, 2013, when he struck out 13 in eight innings of work -- at the Braves, of course. He also became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez on May 6, 2000 to lose a game with at least 128 pitches and 13 strikeouts; all stats per Elias Sports Bureau.

1B/OF John Mayberry, Jr. got his second start of the season at first in place of Ryan Howard, who got a day off against Braves LHP Alex Wood. Mayberry went 0-for-3 as his batting average dropped to .200 on the season. Howard entered the game in the eighth inning and drew a key two-out walk that allowed OF Ben Revere to drive in what would turn out to be the game-winning run on the next at-bat.

OF Ben Revere had his third three-hit game of the season with three singles, driving in the winning run in the eighth inning. His first, to lead off the bottom of the first inning, broke an 0-for-12 slump; he would finish the day having raised his batting average to .288 in his first season with the ballclub.