Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche made his 11th start at the position this season. Jayson Nix has made three starts and Freddy Galvis two at third base. After going 1-for-3, Asche is hitting hitting .195 (8-for-41) with one homer, three RBI and 13 strikeouts. “I just want him to relax and play the game and let his natural ability take over,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He has had some slow starts in his career at all levels. That’s been a trend with him. From what I’ve seen, it’s been (something that lasted for) about the 50 at-bat range, something like that. He’s a hard worker. He’s a grinder.”

RHP Jonathan Pettibone was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Friday’s game. Manager Ryne Sandberg said the move was pre-determined before the game, since Cole Hamels will be activated to pitch when Pettibone’s turn in the rotation next arises. Pettibone gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in four innings. He said, “You want to leave your last impression so that they knew who they want to call back up when something is needed. Frustrating but kind of got to go down and get after it and get better.” In two career starts at Coors Field, Pettibone is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA (seven innings, 18 earned runs) and an opponents average of .514 (19-for-37). In his other 18 career starts away from Coors Field, Pettibone is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA (102 1/3 innings, 40 earned runs).

RHP Shawn Camp was recalled to give the Phillies another arm in their bullpen

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving him with an average of .214 (12-for-56) with three homers, seven RBI and a team-leading 10 walks. He had a vital walk while pinch hitting Thursday, and the walks have helped him compile a .33 on-base percentage. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “I think he’s been more selective overall. He’s taken walks. Sooner or later if he continues to do that, the pitchers will see that they have to come at him. I think his swing path is in the strike zone to where he can strikes, lefties or righties. So I think he’s making some good progress there and having some quality at-bats.”

LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) made his third rehab start Thursday for high Class A Clearwater and is expected to join the Phillies rotation next week. Manager Ryne Sandberg said he is leaning toward having Sandberg start Wednesday at Los Angeles with one extra day of rest. That way, Sandberg will be able to keep right-hander A.J. Burnett between lefties Cliff Lee, who starts Monday, and Hamels.