Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jake Diekman retired the three batters he faced in the eighth. In three previous games at Coors Field, Diekman had a 7.71 ERA, allowing two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Since making his major league debut on May 15, 2012, Diekman has allowed three homers in 86 appearances. Two of the three Rockies he retired were left-handed hitters, and in his past 36 appearances dating back to July 13, Diekman has held left-handed hitters to an average of .077 (4-for-52).

RHP Mike Adams, who underwent right shoulder surgery July 31, made his 2014 debut Friday night and threw a perfect fifth inning Friday and five of his seven pitches were strikes. Adams is a setup man, but manager Ryne Sandberg said he spoke with Adams and told him he could use Adams in the sixth inning. “I wanted to get his feet wet,” Sandberg said, “and just to see where he’s at and to get him comfortable before putting him in too much of a stressful situation so he could just pitch and not overdo.” Adams took the mound with the Phillies trailing 8-0. “It looked like he threw pretty well with his sliders,” Sandberg said. “He missed the barrel of the bats, except his last out was a hard-hit ball (DJ LeMahieu’s liner to second base). But overall it looked like he was seeing movement and came in throwing strikes.”

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 but for the season is hitting .417 (25-for-60) with seven doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored. He has a .470 on-base percentage and a .683 slugging percentage. Utley is hitting .375 (12-for-32) on the road this season with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings but was the losing pitcher as the Phillies fell 3-1 to the Rockies. The lost was the seventh straight for Kendrick, who is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts this year. The last Phillies pitcher to lose seven straight decisions was reliever Brad Lidge, who lost eight eight consecutive decisions over 57 appearances from April 18-Sept. 23, 2009. The last Philadelphia starter to have a seven-game losing streak was Omar Daal, who lost seven consecutive starts from Aug. 13-Sept. 16, 2000.