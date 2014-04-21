Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Freddy Galvis’ pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth was the Phillies’ first sacrifice fly of the season. Entering play Sunday, they were the only team in the majors without a sacrifice fly. Chase Utley and Domonic Brown both hit sacrifice flies in the seventh.

LHP Jake Diekman gave up a two-run homer in the seventh to 1B Justin Morneau, a left-handed hitter. It was just the fourth home run Diekman has allowed in 87 appearances totaling 75 1/3 innings since making his major league debut May 15, 2012. It was the first home run Diekman has yielded to a left-handed hitter in his career.

1B Ryan Howard went 4-for-5 and finished a double shy of the cycle. The last Phillies player to hit for the cycle was David Bell on June 28, 2004, against Montreal. The last Phillies player to hit for the cycle on the road was Johnny Callison on June 27, 1963, at Pittsburgh. Howard singled home a run in the seventh and the ball skipped past RF Brandon Barnes, who tried for the catch and was charged with an error. The Phillies will ask Major League Baseball to review the play. Howard had the ball he hit on that at-bat, authenticated by an MLB official and possibly a keepsake from hitting for the cycle. Howard tied his career high with four hits. It was his 10th four-hit game and first since July 30, 2011, against Pittsburgh. His hit in the seventh put the Phillies ahead 7-6 and was Howard’s first go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later this season.

SS Jimmy Rollins’ first-inning home run ended a drought of 130 plate appearances without an extra-base hit for the Phillies that dated back to Monday. The Phillies had gone four consecutive games without an extra-base hit for the first time since May 10-14, 1968, when they were playing at Connie Mack Stadium. Rollins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and scored twice. The homer was Rollins’ ninth against the Rockies and second at Coors Field. Lifetime against the Rockies, Rollins is hitting .305 (106-for-347) with 20 doubles, five triples, nine homers, 40 RBIs and 67 runs scored.

LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) will be activated before Wednesday’s game and make his 2014 debut.