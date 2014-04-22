Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard hit home runs in consecutive games for the second time this season. Howard first performed the feat April 13-14. His fifth homer of the year, a two-run drive, led a three-run rally in the fifth inning.

2B Chase Utley shares the major-league lead in doubles after hitting his ninth of the season in the ninth inning.

LHP Cliff Lee struck out at least 10 batters for the 30th time in his career Monday night.

C Carlos Ruiz entered Monday night’s game batting .204 without a home run or an RBI. But manager Ryne Sandberg had Ruiz batting fourth against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ruiz responded with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in going 3-for-4.