FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 23, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Ryan Howard hit home runs in consecutive games for the second time this season. Howard first performed the feat April 13-14. His fifth homer of the year, a two-run drive, led a three-run rally in the fifth inning.

2B Chase Utley shares the major-league lead in doubles after hitting his ninth of the season in the ninth inning.

LHP Cliff Lee struck out at least 10 batters for the 30th time in his career Monday night.

C Carlos Ruiz entered Monday night’s game batting .204 without a home run or an RBI. But manager Ryne Sandberg had Ruiz batting fourth against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ruiz responded with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in going 3-for-4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.