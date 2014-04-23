Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche didn’t start for the second game in a row. Asche was replaced Tuesday by Jayson Nix. Asche was hitting .196 with a home run and three RBIs in 46 at-bats.

RHP A.J. Burnett had a solid outing against the Dodgers, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision. Burnett, who had lost his last four starts at Dodger Stadium, also had a career-high three hits in three at-bats. Burnett, who now has 2,200 strikeouts in his career, is two shy of passing David Wells for 55th place on the all-time list.

1B Ryan Howard homered in Dodger Stadium on Monday night, giving him at least one home run at the ballpark in each of his nine seasons. The only other visiting players to hit home runs in nine consecutive seasons are Mike Schmidt (1975-87) and Dale Murphy (1979-87).

LHP Cole Hamels will make his season debut Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, where he has been outstanding. He is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts in Los Angeles, including two games in the 2009 NLCS.

C Carlos Ruiz had a .305 career batting average in 41 games against the Dodgers entering Tuesday’s game. He had two home runs and 18 RBIs in that span, which included a 3-for-4 outing with a home run and four RBIs in Monday’s 7-0 win by the Phillies. On Tuesday, he earned his first triple since 2010 and finished 1-for-4 with a walk. Ruiz also scored the winning run on an RBI double by Domonic Brown in the 10th inning.

OF Ben Revere went 4-for-5 against the Dodgers, tying a career-best four hits for the eighth time. He also had his sixth steal. “Ben had a very good day swinging the bat,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.