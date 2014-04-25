Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP B.J. Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to make room for LHP Cole Hamels. Rosenberg was sent down to build his confidence and work on some pitches. “He’s going to work on a little cut fastball and work on a two-seam fastball along with his four-seamer,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said.

1B Ryan Howard is on a roll. Howard drove in a run for the fourth consecutive game during Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers. Howard has hit in five straight games. He is batting .429 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and four runs since April 19.

INF Jayson Nix came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and hit a solo home run off RHP Zack Greinke in Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat by the Dodgers. It was the first homer of the season for Nix.

LHP Cole Hamels made his season debut Wednesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hamels allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Hamels, who threw 86 pitches (55 strikes), started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a left biceps tendinitis. Hamels pitched well against the Dodgers, posting a 3-2 mark with a 1.89 ERA in eight starts.