FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 25, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP B.J. Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to make room for LHP Cole Hamels. Rosenberg was sent down to build his confidence and work on some pitches. “He’s going to work on a little cut fastball and work on a two-seam fastball along with his four-seamer,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said.

1B Ryan Howard is on a roll. Howard drove in a run for the fourth consecutive game during Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers. Howard has hit in five straight games. He is batting .429 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and four runs since April 19.

INF Jayson Nix came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and hit a solo home run off RHP Zack Greinke in Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat by the Dodgers. It was the first homer of the season for Nix.

LHP Cole Hamels made his season debut Wednesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hamels allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Hamels, who threw 86 pitches (55 strikes), started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a left biceps tendinitis. Hamels pitched well against the Dodgers, posting a 3-2 mark with a 1.89 ERA in eight starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.