Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis remained in an awful slump. Galvis, batting .040, is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers.

RF Marlon Byrd was batting .150 (3-for-20) in the previous six games entering Thursday’s contest against the Dodgers, but Byrd continued to swing a hot stick against Dodgers RHP Dan Haren. Byrd, who entered the game hitting .476 off Haren, went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a two-run single in the ninth to cap a four-run inning. Both doubles came off Haren. Against the Dodgers, Byrd is batting .361 (52-for-144) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers and 22 RBIs in 40 games.

SS Jimmy Rollins got the night off before entering as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Rollins was replaced in the starting lineup by light-hitting Freddy Galvis.

C Carlos Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks and started a four-run ninth inning in Thursday’s 7-3 win over the Dodgers with a double to left off reliever Brian Wilson to drive in Cody Asche and Ben Revere. Ruiz finished the four-game series in Los Angeles 7-for-14 (.500) with a homer, triple, four doubles and six RBIs.

RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on 10 hits with a walk and two strikeouts, but didn’t factor into the decision in a win Thursday over the Dodgers. Kendrick left with a 3-2 lead before RHP Mike Adams gave up a solo home run to Adrian Gonzalez.