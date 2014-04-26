Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Tyson Gillies of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, was suspended three games by the organization after damaging the bat rack and the dugout wall after striking out four times in a 9-5 loss on Thursday. Gillies is hitting .184 with 13 strikeouts in 38 at-bats. He was acquired with RHP Phillippe Aumont and RHP J.C. Romero from Seattle for LHP Cliff Lee on Dec. 16, 2009.

2B Chase Utley had only his third hitless game in the 20 he has played this month, and Arizona made sure it would stay that way when he batted in the ninth inning. After Jimmy Rollins singled in a run to make it 5-4 and then stole second off Arizona RHP closer Addison Reed, the D-backs walked Utley to get to right-handed hitting 1B John Mayberry Jr., who pinch-ran for 1B Ryan Howard in the eighth and stayed in the game. Reed struck out Mayberry to end the game. “Honestly, you don’t want to put the go-ahead run on base ever, but they were where they were (in the lineup),” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “I just liked that matchup better.”

RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up four runs in six innings and absorbed his first career loss to Arizona, although it is a small sample size. Hernandez, who spent most of his career in the American League, was 1-0 with a 5.75 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks. Hernandez gave up a home run and a double to Arizona 2B Aaron Hill, who drove in three. “I had a little bit of trouble with my command,” Hernandez said. “The ball to Hill I was trying to keep it down. That ball stayed up.”

LHP Cliff Lee will make his sixth start of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He is 4-1 against them in his career, the only loss coming when RHP Ian Kennedy threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Phillies on April 25, 2011. In 35 innings this season, Lee has 38 strikeouts and two walks.