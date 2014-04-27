Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Tommy Joseph, who has a concussion history, was placed on the minor league disabled list Saturday after suffering a head injury Friday. Joseph missed most of last season with concussion symptoms and was off to a strong start at Double-A Reading with four homers and 15 RBIs in 15 games. “He went through spring fine and the early part of the season fine, but took a tough foul tip, I guess, that jarred him,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. “That concussion stuff is scary. We are worried about him.” Joseph was acquired from San Francisco in the trade that sent RF Hunter Pence to the Giants at the 2012 trade deadline.

1B Ryan Howard will not get his first cycle. Major league baseball executive Joe Torre upheld the scoring decision that deprived Howard of a double -- and the cycle -- after reviewing an April 20 play in Colorado which originally was scored as a single and an error on right fielder Brian Barnes after Howard’s sinking liner got got past Barnes. Howard had two singles, a triple and a home run in the game.

LHP Cliff Lee gave up eight hits and five runs (three earned) in the first three innings before retiring the final 10 batters he faced in six innings of a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday. “They got to me early,” Lee said. “I don’t know what it was. Just one of those days. I was missing on the plate a little bit, but they got their fair share of hits on decent pitches, too. I just feel good about keeping it where it was at after the third and continuing to put up a few zeroes there to give us a chance.” Lee walked two and has 90 games of two walks or fewer since 2011, the second-highest number in the majors behind his Arizona opponent Saturday, RHP Bronson Arroyo (92).

CF Ben Revere had his second two-hit game in as many nights and drove in the winning run Saturday against Arizona, a team he continued to torment. Revere is 10-for-26 (.385) in eight games against the Diamondbacks, all of which have come at Chase Field. His eighth-inning single capped a four-run inning when the Phillies ralled for a 6-5 victory Saturday. Revere, who leads off, also stole a base in each of the first two games of the series.