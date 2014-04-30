Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Darin Ruf, who has yet to play this season because of an oblique strain, has been taking batting practice in Clearwater, Fla., and will begin seeing action in extended spring training later this week. Ruf hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games last season.

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, sidelined by a sore shoulder, is expected to begin extended spring training soon and, according to manager Ryne Sandberg, “looks a lot different than spring training.” Gonzalez allowed five runs on six hits in just 2 2/3 innings of work in Grapefruit League action.

RF Marlon Byrd hit his sixth homer of the season in Tuesday’s loss to the Mets, a solo shot in the fourth inning off New York starter Jonathon Niese. Byrd is hitting .277 this season, and has driven in 17 runs. His RBI total coming into the game was third among National League right fielders.

LHP Cole Hamels fell to 0-2 with a loss Tuesday to the Mets. Hamels, making his second start of the season and his first at home after missing three weeks with biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm, lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. He struck out three and walked five, one shy of his career high, and also hit a batter while failing in his bid to win his 100th career game.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against the Dodgers in his last start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 in 22 career appearances against the Mets, 16 of them starts.