May 4, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP A.J. Burnett, Saturday’s starter, beat Arizona 2-0 in his last outing, going eight scoreless innings and allowing five hits. Burnett struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. He is 8-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 17 career appearances against Washington, all but one of them a start.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against Washington, extending his hitting streak to six games. Byrd, batting 11-24 in that span, is hitting .286 with four homers and 20 RBIs overall.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 Friday against the Nationals and has hit safely in four straight games. Utley, batting .375 in that span, is hitting .361 to date. He also made an error on a fifth-inning grounder by Jose Lobaton, ending a streak of 36 consecutive starts without a miscue, a span covering 315 2/3 innings.

LHP Cliff Lee earned a no-decision Friday against Washington, despite pitching seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Lee struck out five and walked one.

LF Domonic Brown went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday against Washington, and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats. Brown is hitting .242 this season.

