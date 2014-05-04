FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
May 4, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP A.J. Burnett continued his strong pitching by going six innings to earn Saturday’s victory over Washington. Burnett (2-1) allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven, walking two and hitting a batter. His strikeout total included the 2,213th of his career, moving him past Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer and into 52nd on the all-time list. Since being diagnosed with an inguinal (non-sports) hernia on April 15, he has allowed three runs on 17 hits over four starts, a span covering 27 2/3 innings. He has struck out 25 and walked five in that stretch. Burnett is also 5-0 in his last six starts against the Nationals, 9-3 overall.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday night against Washington, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Byrd is hitting .294 this season, with four homers and a team-leading 22 RBIs.

SS Jimmy Rollins snapped an 0-for-11 slump with a first-inning single Saturday against Washington, en route to a 4-for-5 night. Rollins, hitting .272 this season, now has 27 four-hit games in his career.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was named Sunday’s starter when LHP Cole Hamels was scratched with the flu. Hernandez took a 5-4 loss to Arizona in his last start, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two. He is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two career starts against Washington.

LF Domonic Brown ended an 0-for-13 slide with a fourth-inning double Saturday against Washington, and went 1-for-4 in all. Brown is hitting .243 to date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
