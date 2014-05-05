Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ethan Martin began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on Sunday, throwing one scoreless inning. He strained his right shoulder in late February and opened the season on the disabled list.

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Sunday with two strikeouts, ending a 28-game streak at Citizens Bank Park of reaching base. He had a .389 on-base percentage during that streak, which began May 17, 2013.

SS Jimmy Rollins hit a triple Sunday, his second of the season and 109th of his career. He ranks third among all active players in the category as well as third in Phillies’ history, 18 behind Sherry Magee and 49 behind Ed Delahanty.

2B Chase Utley hit an RBI single in the first inning Sunday, extending his streak of reaching base to 12 games, topping the 11-game streak with which he opened up the season. He has reached base in 24 of his 26 games this season, and he ranks fourth in the NL in batting average (.346) after going 1-for-4 in the series finale against the Nationals.

LHP Cole Hamels (flu) was held out of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals. He is expected to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

RHP Roberto Hernandez got the start Sunday in place of Cole Hamels, who was sick with the flu. He threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start since April 25. Hernandez most recently threw one-third of an inning in relief April 29. Hamels will take Hernandez’s starting slot Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings over 11 games spanning back to April 5. After blowing his first save opportunity of the season, giving up three runs in one-third of an inning at Texas, he has only given up five hits since while walking two and striking out seven.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will have gone 11 days between starts when he takes the mound Monday against Toronto. He last pitched April 24, giving up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, and his scheduled start April 30 was rained out. In three career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA.