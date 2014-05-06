Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis ended an 0-for-24 skid with a third-inning single Monday against Toronto. It was the longest slump by a Phillies position player since Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-26 in 2011. Galvis, who finished the night 1-for-5, is 2-for-36 (.053) in 13 games this season.

RHP Ethan Martin pitched an inning for Class-A Clearwater on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a shoulder strain. Martin, ticketed for relief duty, went 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 games for the Phillies last season, eight of them starts.

SS Jimmy Rollins did not start Monday’s game against Toronto, a precautionary measure after he suffered a slight pull of his groin Sunday against Washington. Rollins, who flew out as a pinch hitter in the ninth, is hitting .271 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

-2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Toronto, the first time in 13 games he has failed to reach base safely. Utley is hitting .333 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

LHP Cole Hamels, Tuesday’s starter, took a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets in his last start, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking five. The walk total was one shy of his career high. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

RHP Kyle Kendrick saw his career-worst losing streak reach eight in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Toronto. Kendrick (0-3) went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking three. The last Phillies pitcher to have a losing streak of eight games or more was Brad Lidge in 2009. The last starting pitcher to have such a streak was Randy Wolf in 1999.