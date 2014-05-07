Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Raul Valdez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Valdez was designated for assignment on Sunday while LHP Darin Downs took his place on the active roster. The removal of Valdez, who appeared in eight games and gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings, leaves a spot open on Houston’s 40-man roster.

3B Cody Asche went 4-for-4 with his first career grand slam in Tuesday’s loss Toronto. It was Asche’s first career four-hit game, and the RBI total was a career high. He raised his average from .214 to .257.

RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game against Toronto, and was 9-for-23 (.391) on the six-game homestand. Byrd is hitting .303 overall, with four homers and a team-leading 22 RBIs.

SS Jimmy Rollins did not start for the second straight day Tuesday, held out of the lineup with what the team continues to describe as a minor strain of his right groin muscle. He is listed as day to day. Rollins, who grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, is hitting .269 with three homers and 15 RBIs to date.

LHP Cole Hamels, seeking his 100th career victory (and his first of the season), was left with a no-decision Tuesday against Toronto. Hamels went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits, while striking out six and walking one.

LHP Cliff Lee, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision last Friday against Washington, working seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking two. Lee is 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 11 career starts against Toronto.