Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche made his first start against a left-handed pitcher since April 4 in Wednesday’s 10-0 loss against the Blue Jays. Asche responded by going 0-for-2 with a walk. The 23-year-old hit a grand slam in Tuesday’s loss to the Blue Jays to become the youngest Phillies player to hit a grand slam since Pat Burrell in June 2000. Entering Wednesday’s game with a .500 batting average and 1.571 OPS in the month of May, Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Asche can expect to get more playing time vs. lefties, despite the fact he’s 1-for-13 against them this season. “He’s put together four, five games in a row now with good at-bats,” Sandberg said. “Off a left-handed pitcher, as a left-handed hitter, if you’re somewhat focused and willing to use left-center field, you can have some success. And that’s the stroke that he has right now. Just stringing some at-bats for him.”

RHP A.J. Burnett will face the Blue Jays in Thursday’s series finale at Rogers Centre. Burnett, a member of the Blue Jays from 2006-08, hasn’t pitched against Toronto since 2011 when he was with the Yankees, whom he signed with after opting out of the five-year deal he inked with the Blue Jays after his third season north of the border. Toronto will not be getting an easy assignment, as the 37-year-old is 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA over his last four starts. Over that span, the right-hander struck out 25 and walked five after issuing 14 free passes over his first three starts this season.

RF Marlon Byrd was the only Phillies player who could solve Blue Jays lefty Mark Buehrle in the Phillies’ 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Byrd recorded two of Philadelphia’s three hits off Buehrle, marking the 14th multi-hit game of the year for the Phillies outfielder. Byrd reached safely in 25 of his 31 games this season and is proving to be a strong addition to the Phillies, as he leads the club with 38 hits and 22 RBIs in his first year with the club.

SS Jimmy Rollins (groin) returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup Wednesday, going -0-for-3 with a walk while serving as the club’s designated hitter. Rollins had been limited to pinch-hitting duties in each of the club’s previous two games and is making progress with the groin. It’s possible Rollins could return to shortstop for Thursday’s finale against the Blue Jays, but he will have to come out of the pregame workout feeling great, especially since Toronto’s Rogers Centre is an artificial-playing surface, which is known to be tough on the legs.