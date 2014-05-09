Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following the Phillies’ 12-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday, the club said. Galvis has struggled mightily this season and saw his average drop to .048 following an 0-for-3 showing Thursday. The .214 career major league hitter is going to have to really improve at the plate down at Triple-A in order to be called back up. “He needs to go, play, get at-bats and gather himself a little bit,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

1B/OF Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on Thursday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. It’s unclear when Ruf, who has yet to play a game this season, will return to the Phillies’ active roster. The club will let Ruf dictate the timeline to ensure he doesn’t experience any setbacks. Ruf hit 14 homers with an .806 OPS last season and should provide the Phillies with some much-needed offense upon his return.

RHP Shawn Camp was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, and has the option to except the assignment or become a free agent. Camp had a 5.40 ERA in three relief appearances with the Phillies this season, and allowed two runs on four hits over 1 2/3 innings in Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, who has played in the big leagues for parts of the last 11 years, spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

SS Jimmy Rollins served as the Phillies’ designated hitter for the second consecutive game in Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Rollins, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, has been battling a sore right groin, which has prevented him from playing shortstop in Philadelphia’s last four contests. The Phillies hope Rollins will be able to play short during the club’s upcoming three-game series against the Mets in New York or he will be relegated to pinch-hitting duties since Philadelphia will not have the luxury of slotting him in at DH.

RHP Roberto Hernandez will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Mets looking to help the slumping Phillies get back on track. Philadelphia lost its last four games and sits in last place in the National League East. The last time Hernandez pitched was the last time the Phillies won, which was a 1-0 win over the Nationals. Hernandez threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four to earn his second quality start of the season. The 33-year-old faced the Mets earlier in the year but came out of the bullpen and threw one-third of an inning.

RHP Luis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and to make room on the active roster, the Phillies outrighted RHP Shawn Camp to the IronPigs. Garcia, who has made one appearance with Philadelphia this season, had a 3.73 ERA over 31 1/3 innings of relief in 2013, his rookie year. With Lehigh Valley, Garcia went 2-0 with six saves and didn’t allow a run in 11 games. “I was working a lot on my mechanics because in the spring I wasn’t consistent, but now I am,” Garcia said. “I‘m more comfortable with my mechanics and everything.”