Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) played in his second rehab game with Class A Clearwater on Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ruf has yet to play for the Phillies this season due to the injury, which he suffered on March 20.

RHP Shawn Camp elected to become a free agent on Friday, one day after the Phillies outrighted him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Camp posted a 5.40 ERA in three appearances for the Phillies, who are the fifth team he’s pitched for as a big leaguer.

SS Jimmy Rollins returned to shortstop for the Phillies on Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 with a pair of walks in the Phillies’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. Rollins hadn’t played shortstop since Sunday due to a sore groin. He served as the designated hitter on Wednesday and Thursday, when the Phillies played the Blue Jays in Toronto.

2B Chase Utley continued his hot hitting Friday night, when he went 3-for-5 and scored all three Phillies runs in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. It was the fourth three-hit game of the season for Utley, who leads the Phillies with a .336 average, a .536 slugging percentage and a .391 on-base percentage. He has 13 multi-hit games overall and has been held without a hit just six times in 31 games. Utley also recorded his first stolen base of the season Friday after he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will once again be in search of his first win when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Kendrick fell to 0-3 on Monday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Phillies’ 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It marked the fifth time in six starts Kendrick has allowed three runs or less -- and the sixth time the Phillies have scored three runs or less while Kendrick has been in the game. Entering Friday, Kendrick was one of 17 winless pitchers with at least three losses, but his 3.58 ERA is the third lowest of that group, behind only Chicago Cubs ace Jeff Samardzjia (1.62 ERA) and Blue Jays middle reliever Todd Redmond (3.32 ERA). Kendrick will be making his 23rd career appearance and 17th start against the Mets, whom he has opposed more than any team except the Washington Nationals. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA against the Mets, whom he threw his lone career shutout against on Apr. 26, 2013. He last faced the Mets last Aug. 27, when he took the defeat after giving up five runs (one earned) over six innings in the Phillies’ 5-0 loss.

INF Reid Brignac was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Friday and flew out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning of the Phillies’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mets. The Phillies made room for Brignac on Thursday by optioning INF Freddy Galvis to Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are the fourth major league team for Brignac, who hit .185 in 92 at-bats for the Rockies and Yankees last season. Brignac was hitting .284 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 30 games for Lehigh Valley.