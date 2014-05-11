Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) played in his third rehab game for Class-A Clearwater on Saturday, when he went 1-for-5 with an RBI. He is hitting .250 with two RBIs in 12 at-bats for Clearwater. Ruf has yet to play for the Phillies this season due to the injury, which he suffered on March 20.

RHP Ken Giles, the Phillies’ top pitching prospect, was promoted from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, when he allowed one run in one inning in his Triple-A debut. Giles, 23, had a 1.20 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 15 innings during 13 relief appearances at Double-A Reading.

1B Ryan Howard capped a resurgent game for the Phillies’ old guard Saturday night by delivering a tie-breaking RBI single in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the Mets. Howard (who went 4-for-5 in the 11th four-hit game of his career), SS Jimmy Rollins and 2B Chase Utley combined to go 9-for-12 with four runs scored and four RBIs. The rest of the Phillies went 2-for-24 with one run scored and one RBI. Howard raised his season average from .234 to .256.

SS Jimmy Rollins filled up the boxscore Saturday night, when he went 3-for-4 with a homer and four runs scored in the Phillies’ 5-4 win over the Mets. Rollins, who homered in the second, finished one run shy of his single-game career high. He began the Phillies’ tie-breaking rally in the ninth by drawing a two-out walk before advancing to third on a single by 2B Chase Utley and trotting home on a single by 1B Ryan Howard. Rollins, Utley and Howard, the Phillies’ three longest-tenured players, went a combined 9-for-12 with four RBIs on Saturday.

2B Chase Utley had another multi-hit game Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the Phillies’ 5-4 win over the Mets. Utley had a sacrifice fly in the first and a game-tying RBI double in the seventh before he extended the ninth inning with a two-out single that sent SS Jimmy Rollins to third. 1B Ryan Howard followed with an RBI single. It was the third straight multi-hit game for Utley -- who has raised his average from .319 to .344 in that span --and his 14th of the season. Utley, Rollins and Howard, the Phillies’ three longest-tenured players, went a combined 9-for-12 with four RBIs on Saturday.

LHP Cole Hamels will look to right himself after the worst start of his career -- and earn his 100th big league win in the process -- when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hamels escaped with a no-decision in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. In his last two starts, Hamels has surrendered 11 earned runs while allowing 24 baserunners (18 hits and six walks) and striking out nine over 10 2/3 innings. This will be just the fourth start of the season for Hamels, who didn’t debut with the Phillies until April 23 due to biceps tendinitis. Hamels is 7-14 with a 4.65 ERA in 27 career starts against the Mets. The losses are the most he has suffered to one opponent while the ERA is the second-highest he has posted against a team he has faced at least 10 times. Hamels took the loss in his most recent outing against the Mets on April 29, when he gave up six runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Phillies fell, 6-1.