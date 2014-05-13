Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis, broke his left clavicle Sunday while playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, knocking him out for at least a few weeks, according to MLB.com. Galvis was demoted from the Phillies last week after hitting .048 (2-for-42) in 16 games.

RHP Ethan Martin moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and he threw a scoreless inning. Martin, out all season due to a right shoulder strain, made three scoreless rehab appearances for Class A Clearwater last week.

OF Darin Ruf moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and he went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Ruf, out all season due to a left oblique strain, played three rehab games last week with Class A Clearwater, going 3-for-12 with two RBIs.

INF Jayson Nix was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday as the Phillies cleared spots on their 25- and 40-man rosters. A roster replacement will be announced Tuesday before the opener of a home series against the Los Angeles Angels.