Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Cesar Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Reading to take the roster spot vacated when Jayson Nix was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Hernandez, who reached on an error as a pinch hitter Tuesday, hit .340 in 26 games with Reading.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Wednesday’s starter, allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while working six innings in his last start, a 12-6 loss to Toronto. Burnett struck out four and walked two. He is 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Angels.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. The RBI was the 828th of his career, moving him past Pat Burrell and into sole possession of ninth place on the Phillies’ all-time list. It was also the second triple in as many games for Utley, just the second time in his career he has tripled in consecutive games. The previous occasion came in 2007. Utley has seven extra-base hits over his last five games, and he has been hit by a pitch in each of his last four.

LHP Cliff Lee went seven innings and allowed six hits Tuesday against the Angels, but was saddled a 4-3 loss when Los Angeles scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning. Lee, who struck out seven without walking a batter, dropped his second straight start and is winless over his last four.

C Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Tuesday, and has reached safely in 22 of 30 games this season. He is also batting .333 over his last 16 games, lifting his average to .274