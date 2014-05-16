Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez began a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Clearwater, throwing five innings of three-run ball. He allowed six hits and two walks, and he struck out one. Gonzalez, a Cuban defector who was signed to a three-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, was sidelined in early spring training because of shoulder soreness. The Phillies seem to view him as a starter, but he might be of more value as a reliever, since Philadelphia’s bullpen owns one of the worst ERAs (4.68) in baseball.