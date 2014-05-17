Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Friday against Cincinnati and saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. Howard is hitting .250 this season, with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 Friday against the Reds, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Utley is hitting .347 this season.

LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, is winless over his last six starts -- including four this year -- as he seeks his 100th career victory. He pitched seven innings and gave up one run on seven hits against the New York Mets in his last outing, but took a no-decision when the bullpen failed to hold a 4-1 ninth-inning lead. Hamels struck out 10 and walked three while throwing 133 pitches in that one. He is 7-0 with a 1.70 ERA in 10 career starts against Cincinnati.

C Carlos Ruiz went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Friday against Cincinnati. Ruiz, hitting .277 this season, has reached safely in 24 of 32 games to date.

RHP Kyle Kendrick saw his career-worst losing streak reach nine games despite pitching seven innings Friday night against Cincinnati and allowing three runs (all on Devin Mesoraco’s first-inning homer). Kendrick, who has not won since beating the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 6, 2013, yielded four hits in all, while striking out five and walking one. The last Phillies pitcher to have a losing streak of at least nine games was Matt Beach, who dropped 11 straight over 21 starts in 1996-97.

CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) did not play Friday against Cincinnati. He is day-to-day.