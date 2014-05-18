Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs on Saturday against Cincinnati. Asche had a two-run double in a six-run fourth inning and an RBI single in a five-run seventh. Asche is hitting .250 this season with three homers and 15 RBIs.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 on Saturday against Cincinnati. His first-inning single was the 2,212th hit of his career, moving him past Ed Delahanty and into sole possession of third place on the club’s all-time list. Rollins is hitting .261 this season.

LHP Cole Hamels beat Cincinnati on Saturday for his first victory of the season and the 100th of his career. Hamels, 1-2 this season and 100-76 for his career, went seven innings and allowed one run and three hits while striking out 10 and walking two. He is just the seventh pitcher to win 100 games as a Phillie and the fourth left-hander. It was also his second double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 25th of his career, tying Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for third on the club’s career list.

LHP Cliff Lee, Sunday’s starter against the Reds, lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in his last start, going seven innings and allowing four runs (none earned) and six hits. He struck out seven and walked one. He is 6-2 with a 3.69 ERA in 13 career starts against Cincinnati.

CF Ben Revere missed his second straight game on Saturday because of a stomach virus and is day to day.

LF Domonic Brown went 2-for-5 with a homer and a career-high five RBIs on Saturday against Cincinnati. The homer, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Cincinnati’s Homer Bailey, was the first homer in 26 games for Brown, a 2013 All-Star. It was also his second in the last 70 games, dating to Aug. 14, 2013, at Atlanta. Brown also ripped a three-run double in the seventh.