Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche, who entered Tuesday’s game against the Marlins hitting .342 in his past 11 games, went 0-for-3 and was also charged with an error.

RHP Ethan Martin, who was out all season due to a right shoulder strain. was recently activated from the disabled and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He made six rehab appearances before he was activated.

RHP A.J. Burnett, who pitched for the Marlins from 1999 to 2007, faced his former franchise on Tuesday and went five innings, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs. He left with a 6-3 lead because of a healthy Phillies offense. But it was also the second straight appearance in which Burnett failed to get past the fifth inning. Perhaps the best thing he did was get a double and score a run. He is hitting .278 this season, and he already has one more hit than the four he managed last season when he batted .068.

RF Marlon Byrd entered Tuesday’s game against the Marlins hitting .354 in his past 20 games. He went 1-for-5.

CF Tony Gwynn Jr. made his 11th start of the season Tuesday at the Marlins, and he proved his worth in the fourth inning when he made a terrific catch of a long blast by Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich. Gwynn raced back and made an over-the-shoulder grab just a split-second before he hit the wall 419 feet from home plate.

LHP Cliff Lee (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20. “We’re going to go ahead and place him on the (15-day disabled list),” said Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. “The MRI revealed a grade 1/grade 2 strain in his flexor tendon. We are going to be cautious with him.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick pitches on Wednesday against the Marlins, a franchise he has feasted on historically. He is 12-2 with a 3.45 ERA against the Marlins. In fact, if not for the Marlins, Kendrick would be well under .500 for his career. Instead, he is 64-59 with a 4.36 ERA.