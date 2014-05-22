Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Darin Ruf was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Ruf, 27, likely would have made the big-league roster on Opening Day had it not been for a rib-cage injury suffered in spring training. Last season, in his first extensive action in the big leagues, he hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBI in 293 at-bats. This year, he played 12 games in the minors to get himself ready, and now the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is poised to provide right-handed power off the bench. He went 0-for-1 on Wednesday as a reserve.

LHP Cole Hamels will start against the Marlins on Thursday. He has pitched consistently well against the Marlins -- 2.18 ERA last year in five starts and a 3.16 ERA in 29 career starts. However, the wins have not been there; he is 9-12, including 1-2 last season. Overall this season, Hamels has been inconsistent. In his past two starts, he allowed just one run in seven innings each time. But in the two starts prior to that, he allowed six and five runs, respectively.

RHP Kyle Kendrick struggled through 5 2/3 innings and 99 pitches on Wednesday against the Marlins. He allowed seven hits, two walks and six runs. It was the most earned runs he has allowed all season, and he fell to 0-5. He has lost a career-worst 10 straight games -- the worst losing streak by a Phillies pitcher since Matt Beech dropped 11 in a row from 1996 to 1997.

CF Ben Revere returned to action Wednesday as a pinch hitter, and he flied out in the eighth inning. He did not play May 15-20 due to a stomach virus.