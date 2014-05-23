Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Darin Ruf, who was promoted to the majors on Wednesday, may be shipped back on Saturday when the Phillies plan to promote a pitcher from Triple-A to replace injured LHP Cliff Lee. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro was vague Thursday, saying Ruf “could be here three days or three months.” There is little doubt that Ruf’s power bat belongs in the majors, even if it’s in a reserve role. The issue is whether he needs to go back to the minors to get more at-bats since he missed five weeks with a rib-cage injury. Ruf said that five weeks is longer than he would ever go without swinging a bit in the offseason.

SS Jimmy Rollins singled in the third inning Thursday, moving past Richie Ashburn into second place on the franchise all-time hit list. Rollins trails Mike Schmidt by 17 hits for the top spot.

LHP Cole Hamels, entering Thursday, had a career ERA of 3.16 against the Marlins yet just a 9-12 record. On Thursday, it was more of the same as Hamels pitched well enough to win but settled for a no-decision. He allowed six hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings.

RHP Roberto Hernandez starts Friday against the Dodgers. It’s his 11th appearance of the season and his eighth start. He had that dual role last year, too, with Tampa Bay, starting 24 games and relieving in eight others. His history against the Dodgers is brief and unsuccessful. He took a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers last season, allowing eight hits, one walk and five runs in four innings for an ERA 11.25. This will be a chance for revenge in his second career start against the Dodgers. Overall, Hernandez, 33, who was previously known as Fausto Carmona, is probably best suited for long relief / spot starts. But due to injuries, he has been thrust into a regular role in the rotation.