Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cesar Hernandez saw his first big-league action at third base Friday. The natural second baseman has been auditioning at the hot corner with Double-A Reading this season, where he’s made eight errors in 18 games at the position. On Friday, Hernandez played a clean game. “It’ll be good for him to get time out there,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s game. “I‘m anxious to see him over there.”

LF Darin Ruf made his first start of the season, as lefty-swinging Domonic Brown received the night off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Ruf, who went 0-for-1 with a strikeout Friday, started the season on the disabled list with a strained oblique muscle before being activated and playing nine games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Ruf was then called up on Wednesday when Lee hit the disabled list. With Brown struggling, could left field turn into a platoon? “I think anything is possible,” Sandberg said.

RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Saturday against the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. The 25-year-old will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his major league debut in place of the injured Cliff (left elbow strain). With the Phillies in spring training, Buchanan surprised as a non-roster invitee, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings. At Triple-A this season, Buchanan has gone 5-1 with a 3.98 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, Friday’s starter, pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, but took the loss against the Dodgers. Hernandez’s previous two appearances came out of the bullpen because of the Phillies’ flexibility with recent off days in their schedule. In his last three starts, Hernandez has allowed just three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings.