Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan was called up for his first MLB start from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, and the Phillies put Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) to the DL.

RHP Mike Adams pitched a scoreless inning on Saturday, continuing a streak of 10 straight appearances (9? innings) without allowing a run since May 3. In that time, his ERA has dropped from 8.31 to 2.57.

RHP A.J. Burnett (3-3, 3.32 ERA) will be going for his second win in a row on Sunday as he takes the mound for the Phillies. Burnett, who has received a decision in each of his last five starts, has given up three runs in five innings in each of his last two games, walking nine batters in those 10 innings. In his career, he’s 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA against the Dodgers in 11 games, all starts.

SS Jimmy Rollins was moved back to the second spot in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles after batting in the leadoff position the previous seven games. Rollins, who had mostly batted in the second spot this season, was removed in favor of CF Ben Revere, who batted leadoff in all but one of the 31 games he started before the weekend.

RHP Luis Garcia (right forearm strain) was placed on the disabled list.

CF Ben Revere tied his career high with four hits in going 4-for-4 against the Dodgers on Saturday. Revere, who raised his season average to .289, had a double and three singles, scoring three runs in a game for the fourth time in his career and first time since doing so as a member of the Minnesota Twins three times in 2012.

OF Domonic Brown was pulled after the sixth inning of Saturday’s win over Los Angeles because of a mid-back injury. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown “had something grab” in his back on the final swing of a strikeout.