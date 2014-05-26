Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Justin De Fratus was recalled Sunday after 3B Cody Asche (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. didn’t sound thrilled about calling up De Fratus, who was demoted in mid-April after allowing four runs, five hits and a walk in five innings. “We wanted to go to 13 pitchers on the roster,” Amaro said. “He’s got the experience. Nothing is etched in stone.”

3B Cody Asche was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday’s game with a left hamstring strain. The Phillies’ regular third baseman had sat out the previous two games, so the move is retroactive to May 23. “He had some testing this morning and really wasn’t much improved, so we decided to put him on the DL rather than risk having any long-term issues with him,” GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said. It came at a bad time for Asche, who was hitting .417 over his past six games with three extra-base hits and six RBIs.

RHP A.J. Burnett probably pitched one more inning that he should have in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Dodgers. Through seven innings, Burnett allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits. But he really struggled in the seventh, when he allowed the first four batters to reach base (walk, error, double, single), and three of them scored. The right-hander has really struggled in his last four outings, during which he’s gone 1-3 and with a 6.26 ERA. He’s given up 30 hits, 12 walks and four homers in 23 innings over that span after going 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his four previous starts.

LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) threw Saturday, which GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said went well. Lee, who’s been on the DL since May 20, will be re-evaluated again Monday and will likely need at least one rehab start before returning to the rotation. “He may start throwing (Monday), he may not,” Amaro said. From the way Amaro tells it, it seems Lee will definitely need longer than the 15-day DL stint before he’s ready to pitch again. “Probably, but we don’t know that yet,” Amaro said.