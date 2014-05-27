Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBIs in Monday’s 9-0 victory over Colorado. It was the first time Howard has driven in five runs or more in a game since Sept. 20, 2012 against the New York Mets. Howard, now seven RBIs away from 1,000 for his career, is hitting .236 this season, with eight homers and 30 RBIs.

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 Monday against the Rockies, and his seventh-inning double tied him with Bobby Abreu for sixth place on the club’s all-time extra-base-hit list, with 585. Utley, hitting .337 this season, has 14 extra-base hits over his last 16 games, and is tied with Arizona’s Paul Gold.

LHP Cole Hamels took a no-decision against Miami in his last start, going seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked one. He is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

RHP Kyle Kendrick ended a career-worst 10-game losing streak by beating Colorado on Monday. Kendrick worked 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking four. His losing streak had been the third-longest active string in the majors and the longest by a Phillie since Matt Beech dropped 11 in a row in 1996-97.

CF Ben Revere went 3-for-5 Monday against Colorado, two games after going 4-for-4 against the Dodgers. Revere’s average stands at .291.