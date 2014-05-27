FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 28, 2014 / 4:07 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBIs in Monday’s 9-0 victory over Colorado. It was the first time Howard has driven in five runs or more in a game since Sept. 20, 2012 against the New York Mets. Howard, now seven RBIs away from 1,000 for his career, is hitting .236 this season, with eight homers and 30 RBIs.

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 Monday against the Rockies, and his seventh-inning double tied him with Bobby Abreu for sixth place on the club’s all-time extra-base-hit list, with 585. Utley, hitting .337 this season, has 14 extra-base hits over his last 16 games, and is tied with Arizona’s Paul Gold.

LHP Cole Hamels took a no-decision against Miami in his last start, going seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked one. He is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

RHP Kyle Kendrick ended a career-worst 10-game losing streak by beating Colorado on Monday. Kendrick worked 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking four. His losing streak had been the third-longest active string in the majors and the longest by a Phillie since Matt Beech dropped 11 in a row in 1996-97.

CF Ben Revere went 3-for-5 Monday against Colorado, two games after going 4-for-4 against the Dodgers. Revere’s average stands at .291.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.