Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Darin Ruf, making his first start of the season Tuesday against Colorado when Ryan Howard was given the day off, hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa. It is the only hit in seven at-bats to date for Ruf, who missed the season’s first seven weeks while recovering from an oblique strain. Ruf also snapped an 0-for-15 slump dating back to last season.

LHP Cole Hamels was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rockies, going seven innings and allowing four runs on three hits, one of them a tie-breaking three-run homer by Wilin Rosario in the seventh. Hamels, who struck out four and walked two, is 4-9 over his last 21 starts at home, and 1-7 over his last 11 starts in the month of May. He is also 0-4 in 10 starts against NL West teams dating back to July 15, 2012.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against the Dodgers in his last start, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two career starts against Colorado.

C Carlos Ruiz went 2-for-2 and reached base four times Tuesday against Colorado to break out of a 1-for-17 slump. Ruiz is hitting .269 this season.

CF Ben Revere hit his first career homer in Tuesday’s loss to Colorado, a solo shot in the seventh inning off reliever Boone Logan. It came in Revere’s 1,466th at-bat, the longest homerless streak to start a career since Frank Taveras went 1,594 at-bats without one (1972-77). Revere, 1-for-5 in the game, is hitting .288 this season.