Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan, Thursday’s starter, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in his major league debut last Saturday, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

RHP Mike Adams inherited a bases-loaded no-out jam in the seventh inning Wednesday against Colorado but escaped unscathed, getting a double play off the bat of Carlos Gonzalez and then striking out the major leagues’ top hitter, Troy Tulowitzki. Adams has not allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances (a string of 11 innings), and has struck out 15 in that stretch.

1B Ryan Howard hit a game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday off Colorado reliever Boone Logan, Howard’s ninth homer of the season and the fifth walkoff shot of his career. Howard’s last homer in that situation came off Cincinnati’s Arthur Rhodes on July 9, 2010. Howard, who went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs in all, needs three more RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-5 Wednesday night against Colorado, including an RBI single in the four-run ninth inning. Utley, hitting .337 this season, also doubled for the 22nd time this season. He has 15 extra-base hits over his last 18 games.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was saddled with a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked four.