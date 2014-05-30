Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan, making his second major league start, took the loss Thursday against the Mets, going 6 2/3 innings and yielding four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked two.

LHP Mario Hollands pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against the Mets, extending his streak of scoreless innings to six. Hollands, who is holding hitters to a .139 average in 11 home appearances this season, is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 games altogether.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, suffered a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked one. He is 5-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 20 career starts against the Mets.

RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday’s loss to the Mets, his seventh of the season. Byrd, hitting .284 this season, is a .320 hitter in 55 career games against the Mets.

CF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 Thursday against the Mets and has hit safely in four straight games, batting at a .368 clip in that stretch. Revere is hitting .291 this season.