Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Adams blanked the Mets over 1 1/3 innings Friday night, extending his scoreless-inning streak to 12 1/3. Adams is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 18 games this season.

RHP A.J. Burnett went seven innings and allowed five runs on five hits in taking a no-decision Thursday against the New York Mets. Burnett struck out 11 and walked six while throwing 116 pitches (68 strikes), his highest total since he threw 116 against San Francisco on Aug. 25, 2013, while pitching for Pittsburg. It was the 33rd double-digit strikeout performance of his career, and the first since he struck out 12 Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 21, 2013.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Saturday’s starter, broke a personal 10-game losing streak by beating Colorado in his last start, going 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowing six hits. Kendrick struck out two and walked four. He is 8-8 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 career appearances against the Mets, 17 of them starts. He lasted 5 1/3 innings against them on May 10, allowing four runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking two.

3B Reid Brignac, making his first start of the season, singled over a drawn-in outfield to drive in the winning run in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Mets. Brignac went 2-for-5 in the game, and is 3-for-10 in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 9.

LF Domonic Brown went 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs Friday against the Mets. The homer, a three-run shot off Mets starter Rafael Montero in the fourth, was Brown’s fourth of the year, and also his fourth in his last 269 at-bats, dating back to last season. Brown is hitting .201 this season, and has driven in 26 runs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
