Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
June 1, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Ryan Howard is 2-for-17 with eight strikeouts since Wednesday’s walk-off three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies. Howard went 2-for-6 on Saturday, including two strikeouts and a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 on Saturday and is 11 hits away from Mike Schmidt’s franchise hits record of 2,234. Rollins is already the all-time leader in doubles (464) and ranks in the top 10 of nearly every offensive category in franchise history, including games (second to Schmidt) and steals (second to Billy Hamilton).

LHP Cole Hamels took a loss in his last start, a 6-2 defeat to the Colorado Rockies on May 27. He pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and four runs, all earned. Against the Mets in his career, Hamels is 7-14 with a 4.51 ERA.

RHP Kyle Kendrick has struggled in the opening inning this season, but has calmed down after that. In 11 starts, Kendrick has given up 11 runs in the first (a 9.00 ERA), but only 21 runs in 57.1 innings after the first (3.31 ERA). Kendrick allowed four earned runs on Saturday, two in the first inning.

3B Reid Brignac could not keep the good vibes going one night after delivering the game-winning hit in the 14th inning. He finished Saturday’s game 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and a walk.

