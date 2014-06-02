Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Darin Ruf was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Over his 10 days in the majors, he went 1-for-10 with a solo home run.

1B Ryan Howard has hit four home runs this week, his most over a seven-game stretch since he hit four home runs in four consecutive games from September 19-22, 2013.

LHP Cole Hamels, by recording eight strikeouts Sunday, passed Curt Schilling for fourth place on the Phillies’ all-time list with 1,561 career strikeouts. Hamels now only trails Steve Carlton (3,031), Robin Roberts (1,871) and Chris Short (1,585).

RHP Roberto Hernandez, who will start Monday’s game, posted a win in his last appearance, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. He walked five batters and struck out four. Against the Mets this year and in his career, Hernandez is 0-0 in three games with a 1.50 ERA.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon has not allowed an earned run in 20 of his last 21 appearances. He is 1-0 with 13 saves and an 0.43 ERA over that stretch (since April 5).

LHP Cesar Jimenez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, and he pitched a scoreless inning against the Mets. Jimenez was 2-1 with three saves and a 1.67 ERA in 19 appearances (two starts) in Triple-A this season.

RHP Phillippe Aumont was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he took the loss Sunday against the Mets. Pitching the 11th inning, Aumont gave up a walk and a two-run homer in his first major league outing of the season. He was 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Lehigh Valley this year.

RHP Jeff Manship was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to right quadriceps injury. He is 1-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 16 appearances for the Phillies this season, including an excellent four-inning stint Saturday. He pitched hitless, scoreless ball from the 10th through the 13th inning, striking out six.