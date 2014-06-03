Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeremy Horst was designated for assignment by the Phillies, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Cesar Jimenez. Horst, 28, was 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, lost 4-1 to the Mets last Thursday, in his second major league start. Buchanan went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits. He struck out two and walked two. He has never faced the Nats.

LHP Mario Hollands blanked the Mets over 1 2/3 innings Monday, extending his career-best scoreless-innings streak to 9 2/3. Twelve of his 13 career appearances at Citizens Bank Park (covering 14 2/3 innings) have been scoreless. Hollands is 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 23 games this season.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 with his major-league-leading 23rd double of the season Monday against the Mets. Utley is hitting .319 with four homers and 27 RBIs to date.

RHP Roberto Hernandez took the loss Monday to the New York Mets, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. Hernandez, who has not won since June 4, fell to 2-3.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-4 Monday against the Mets to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Revere is hitting .289 this season.