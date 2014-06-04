Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ethan Martin, trying to help out an overworked Phillies bullpen, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He pitched two innings and retired six batters in the 7-0 loss to the Nationals.

RHP David Buchanan made his third career start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He was tagged with the loss as he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings. The Phillies bullpen was overworked in a five-game series this past weekend with the New York Mets and Buchanan threw 112 pitches.

RHP A.J. Burnett will start on Wednesday for the Phillies at Washington. An offseason resident of the Baltimore area, Burnett is 9-3 in his career against Washington in 18 games, with 17 starts.

OF Marlon Byrd returned to familiar territory on Tuesday. He played for the Washington Nationals in their first season, 2005, in the nation’s capital and again in 2006. His name was spelled “Bird” on the lineup card posted in the Washington clubhouse before the game. Byrd was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .269.

RHP Jason Marquis was signed to a minor league contract and sent to extended spring training in Clearwater, Fla. He is supposed to report to Clearwater on Wednesday.

C Carlos Ruiz entered play Tuesday as the fifth-best hitter among National League catchers. Ruiz was hitless in three at-bats Tuesday and is now hitting .278.

RHP Phillippe Aumont was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Tuesday’s game to make room for RHP Ethan Martin.