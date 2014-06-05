Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Darin Ruf, who spent time with the Phillies earlier this season, will have an MRI after he crashed into a wall Tuesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

RHP A.J. Burnett started Wednesday for the Phillies at Washington. An offseason resident of the Baltimore area, Burnett was 9-3 in his career against Washington in 18 games, with 17 starts, going into the game. But he gave up 10 hits and eight runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss on Wednesday. “He had trouble keeping the ball down,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

SS Jimmy Rollins had a night to forget. He fanned four times in five at bats and was 0-for-5. He is now hitting .246.

PH John Mayberry came up big again off the bench. He hit a fastball from Stephen Strasburg for a pinch-hit homer in the seventh to drive in two runs. “I need to do a better job,” Strasburg said. It was the third pinch-hit homer this season for Mayberry and the sixth of his career.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will start on Thursday in the series finale at Washington. He is 5-8 in his career against Washington, with an ERA of 4.85, and he was 1-3 with an ERA of 5.40 against the Nationals last season in five starts.

3B Reid Brignac had two hits in his first three at-bats Wednesday. He drove in a run with a double in the fifth and later scored. He ended up 2-for-4 and is hitting .267.