Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
June 7, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Aaron Nola was drafted No. 7 overall by the Phillies out of LSU on Thursday. “The 6-1 righty could be in the majors within two years, Phillies assistant general manager Marti Wolever told reporters in Philly on Thursday evening. Picking Nola -- who pitched three years at LSU -- is a departure from the Phillies’ philosophy of not selecting college pitchers in previous drafts,” according to courierpostonline.com of New Jersey. He was 11-1 with an ERA of 1.47 this year for LSU. “I think it’s a good pick for the Phillies,” said MLB TV analyst John Hart, a former Major League general manager with the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians. “It’s a safe pick.”

SS Jimmy Rollins hit second in the lineup Thursday after he fanned four times on Wednesday. He was 1-for-3 and is hitting .248.

LHP Cole Hamels will start on Friday against the Reds. He is 8-0 in his career against the Reds with an ERA of 1.67.

RHP Kyle Kendrick got the start on Thursday in the series finale at Washington. He is 5-8 in his career against Washington, with an ERA of 4.85, and he was 1-3 with an ERA of 5.40 against the Nationals last season in five starts. He gave up four runs in seven innings and was tagged with the loss. He gave up a two-run homer in the fifth to Adam LaRoche. “Elevated fastball,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
