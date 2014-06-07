Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Cole Hamels’ dominance against Cincinnati continued on Friday night. He pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts to improve to 10-0 in 13 career starts against the Reds. The Phillies are unbeaten when Hamels starts against the Reds. “I don’t know how to explain it in a way that people can comprehend,” said Hamels. “Anytime I‘m here, I associate it with success. It jumpstarts the memories. I get in a better zone here than I am in other places. It’s not the individual players, but facing them as a team. I want to keep it going as long as I can.”

RHP Luis Garcia was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Garcia, who had a 15.75 ERA in three appearances, had been on the DL since May 22 with a right forearm strain.

INF Ronny Cedeno’s contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. The nine-year veteran has been on a tear at Triple-A, batting .392 in his past 21 games. “He’s a middle infielder, a right-handed bat,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “Basically, just adding another infielder.” Cedeno batted .286 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A.

LHP Cesar Jimenez was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the roster for INF Ronny Cedeno. He made only two appearances for the Phillies. Jimenez made 19 appearances for Philadelphia last season, going 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

CF John Mayberry Jr. made just his 13th start this season on Friday night, playing center field and batting seventh. Mayberry is earning more playing time after going 3-for-6 with two homers and three RBIs in three games on the last road trip. “He’s swinging the bat good,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “He’s had an aggressive approach, multiple swings in each at-bat.” Mayberry had an RBI single during a three-run fourth inning on Friday in Cincinnati.

LF Dominic Brown collected his 28th, 29th and 30th RBIs on Friday night with a two-run double and sacrifice fly. Brown is batting .321 with runners in scoring position. ”I don’t know if it’s focus, or what,“ Brown said. ”With time and playing every day, I’ll be back to where I want to be. It’s fun to hit with runners in scoring position, it’s keeping me happy every day for sure.